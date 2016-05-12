Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to company
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
May 12 QHR Corp
* QHR delivers another quarter of record revenue
* Q1 revenue c$7.83 million versus c$6.82 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)