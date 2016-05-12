UPDATE 1-Britain set to sell last of Lloyds stake in symbolic step
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
May 12 Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd :
* Says offering of 2.55 million common shares priced for $4.2 million
* Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd announces pricing of an underwritten public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)