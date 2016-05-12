UPDATE 1-Britain set to sell last of Lloyds stake in symbolic step
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
May 12 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc
* Revolution Lighting Technologies reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $41 million to $43 million
* Q1 revenue rose 36 percent to $27.6 million
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue up 53 percent
* Fy 2016 revised revenue guidance upward to $180-190 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $178.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Of 8-10 pct
* Sees for FY, adjusted EBITDA of 10-12 pct and free cash flow of approximately $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)