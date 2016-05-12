May 12 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc

* Revolution Lighting Technologies reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $41 million to $43 million

* Q1 revenue rose 36 percent to $27.6 million

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue up 53 percent

* Fy 2016 revised revenue guidance upward to $180-190 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $178.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Of 8-10 pct

* Sees for FY, adjusted EBITDA of 10-12 pct and free cash flow of approximately $10 million