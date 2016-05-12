UPDATE 1-Britain set to sell last of Lloyds stake in symbolic step
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
May 12 Honeywell International Inc
* Spin-Off to be completed by early 2017
* No impact to financial guidance
* Erin Kane named as president and chief executive officer of Advansix
* New company to be named Advansix
* Honeywell will file a form 10 relating to transaction with securities and exchange commission shortly
* Announced intention to spin off resins and chemicals business into a standalone, publicly-traded co
* Upon completion of spin-off, Advansix will be an independent manufacturer of Nylon 6
* Completion of deal subject to certain customary conditions, including, assurance that spin-off of Advansix will be tax-free to shareowners
* Shareowners will receive Advansix shares tax-free in addition to Honeywell shares they already own
* Honeywell announces plan to spin off resins and chemicals business to shareowners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)