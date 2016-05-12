UPDATE 1-Britain set to sell last of Lloyds stake in symbolic step
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
May 12 Lithium X Energy Corp -
* 50% owned unit entered JV agreement with Salta Exploraciones SA for development of pilot lithium production facility at project
* Under JV,to earn 50% stake in JV co, SESA must contribute estimated $6 million/required amount for operation of ponding facility
* Plasa shall contribute $3.3 million for a 30% contributing participation in JV company and right to commercialize lithium products
* Lithium X enters into pilot production joint venture agreement for the Sal de Los Angeles deposit with Salta Exploraciones S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)