UPDATE 1-Britain set to sell last of Lloyds stake in symbolic step
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
May 12 Ralph Lauren Corp :
* Authorizes an additional $200 million stock repurchase program
* On a 13-week to 13-week basis, consolidated comparable store sales decreased 5% in constant currency and 6% as reported during q4
* Q4 of fiscal 2016 ended with inventory of $1.1 billion compared to $1.0 billion in prior year period
* Ralph Lauren reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.88 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.49
* Q4 revenue $1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.86 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)