May 12 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd :

* Co's unit Baoding Tianwei Yingli New Energy Co Limited did not repay its RMB1.4 billion of medium-term notes due today

* Announces Delay In Repayment Of Medium-Term notes due on may 12, 2016 and the remaining portion of medium-term notes due on october 13, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)