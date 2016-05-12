UPDATE 1-Britain set to sell last of Lloyds stake in symbolic step
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
May 12 Bri-Chem Corp
* Q1 consolidated revenue from north american oil and gas drilling fluids distribution, blending,packaging units decreased 43.5 pct to $14.8 million
* Net loss for three month period was $2.1 million compared to net earnings of $372,895 for same period of 2015
* Says "current industry forecasts are that remainder of 2016 capital expenditures will remained depressed"
* Steps continue to be implemented to "right-size" company's operations in all business segments in response to reduced customer demand
* Chem announces first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)