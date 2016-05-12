May 12 RMP Energy Inc

* Q1 production was 10,418 boe/d, weighted 43 pct light oil and ngls

* For fiscal 2016, company plans to incur approximately $50 million in capital expenditures

* Fiscal 2016 production is projected to average approximately 9,000 - 9,200 boe/d (weighted 42 pct light crude oil and ngls)

* Q1 production level was lower than comparative Q1 2015 due to pared-back drilling activity over last six months and natural field declines

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Rmp energy reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides full year market guidance

* Q1 FFO per share c$0.07

* Q1 revenue C$21.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: