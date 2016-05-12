May 12 Gastar Exploration Inc

* Gastar Exploration Inc prices upsized offering of common stock

* Priced a public offering of 50 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $0.95 per share

* Offering was upsized from previously announced offering of 40,000,000 shares of common stock

* Says Gastar expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $44.6 million