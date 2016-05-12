UPDATE 1-Britain set to sell last of Lloyds stake in symbolic step
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
May 12 Gastar Exploration Inc
* Gastar Exploration Inc prices upsized offering of common stock
* Priced a public offering of 50 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $0.95 per share
* Offering was upsized from previously announced offering of 40,000,000 shares of common stock
* Says Gastar expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $44.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)