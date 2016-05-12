May 12 iFabric Corp -

* iFabric Corp qtrly revenues of $3.1 million compared to $3.3 million in q2 2015

* iFabric Corp qtrly net loss attributable to shareholders was $0.013 per share basic and diluted

* iFabric Corp reports second quarter 2016 results and provides operations update and outlook