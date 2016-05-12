UPDATE 1-Britain set to sell last of Lloyds stake in symbolic step
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
May 12 iFabric Corp -
* iFabric Corp qtrly revenues of $3.1 million compared to $3.3 million in q2 2015
* iFabric Corp qtrly net loss attributable to shareholders was $0.013 per share basic and diluted
* iFabric Corp reports second quarter 2016 results and provides operations update and outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)