May 12 Asure Software Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.11 excluding items

* Qtrly revenue $6.7 million versus $6.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $37.5 million to $38.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.25

* Sees FY 2016 net income per share, excluding one-time items $0.12 to $0.20

* "Looking ahead to rest of 2016, we believe we are on track to meet or exceed our guidance"

* Asure Software reports 2016 first quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: