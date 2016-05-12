BRIEF-Alexco announces increase to bought deal flow through equity financing to C$7 million
* Alexco announces increase to previously announced bought deal flow through equity financing to c$7 million
May 12 Hill International Inc :
* Four-Year contract has an estimated value to joint venture of approximately qar 151.6 million
* Hill is a 50% partner in joint venture.
Hill international joint venture awarded $42 million contract to manage construction of the lusail tram in qatar
* Updates weigh on BTG, CYBG, easyJet (Adds detail and quote, updates prices)