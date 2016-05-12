May 12 Biosensors International Group Ltd :

* Has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Cardinal Health

* Under agreement, cardinal health's interventional vascular business to sell biosensors family of des in european countries

* Under agreement, cardinal health's interventional vascular business to sell co's family of des in Australia, New Zealand

* Biosensors announces strategic agreement with cardinal health Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)