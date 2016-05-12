May 12 Buhler Industries Inc

* Buhler Industries reports 2nd quarter earnings

* Q2 revenue c$81 million

* Qtrly net profit/share $0.06

* Inventory levels have been dropping to reflect reduced demand and will continue to drop in 2016 increasing cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)