US STOCKS-Wall St flat after S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 12 Dimension Therapeutics Inc :
* For quarter ended march 31, 2016, co recognized $2.2 million of revenue associated with collaboration agreement with bayer, versus $1.6 million
* Dimension therapeutics reports recent corporate progress and first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* During reviews to ensure accuracy of systems, recently found, fixed bug that misattributed clicks on video carousel ads as link clicks - Blog