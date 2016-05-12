May 12 Opgen Inc

* OpGen announces pricing of $10 million private placement

* Says each unit will be sold at a price of $1.14375 per unit

* Says aggregate issuance of 9,053,556 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 6,790,169 shares of common stock