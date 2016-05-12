US STOCKS-Wall St flat after S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 12 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd
* Receives pre-NDA meeting response from FDA for KIT-302, supporting its NDA submission
* Kitov is on track to submit NDA for marketing approval of KIT-302 by end of 2016
* FDA confirmed advisory committee review should not be required for review, and FDA may accept 6 months data of long term stability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* During reviews to ensure accuracy of systems, recently found, fixed bug that misattributed clicks on video carousel ads as link clicks - Blog