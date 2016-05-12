May 12 Total Energy Services Inc

* Total Energy Services Inc announces Q1 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Qtrly revenue $49.95 million versus $92.5 million

* Saw workforce continue to decrease during Q1 with cumulative headcount reductions now exceeding 50 pct since beginning of 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.01, revenue view c$48.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S