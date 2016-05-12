May 12 Bioanalytical Systems Inc :

* BASI reports second quarter results

* Says for three months ended March 31, 2016, revenue was $5.3 million, a 6.8 pct decrease

* Exploring initiatives to address solutions to credit issues, which include evaluation, pursuit of various sources of financing

* Q2 loss per share $0.03