US STOCKS-Wall St flat after S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 12 Bioanalytical Systems Inc :
* BASI reports second quarter results
* Says for three months ended March 31, 2016, revenue was $5.3 million, a 6.8 pct decrease
* Exploring initiatives to address solutions to credit issues, which include evaluation, pursuit of various sources of financing
* Q2 loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* During reviews to ensure accuracy of systems, recently found, fixed bug that misattributed clicks on video carousel ads as link clicks - Blog