May 12 (Reuters) -

* Leon's Furniture releases financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 same store sales rose 7.7 percent

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.07

* "Even though economy remains soft, we expect to see consistent profits in 2016"

* Q1 revenue C$463.4 million versus C$429.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.06, revenue view C$427.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)