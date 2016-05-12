BRIEF-Precise Biometrics says AGM resolved that no dividends should be paid for 2016
* was resolved at agm that no dividends should be paid for financial year of 2016
May 12 Chipmos Technologies Bermuda Ltd
* Qtrly net earnings of US$0.11 per basic common share
* Qtrly net earnings of US$0.10 per diluted common share
* Qtrly new 15 million share repurchase authorized from MAY 13 to july 12, 2016
* Net revenue for Q1 of 2016 was $4,724.1 million or us$146.8 million , a decrease of 0.6% from Q4
* Expects revenue for Q2 of 2016 will increase in low single digits
* Expects gross margin on a consolidated basis to be in range of approximately 17% to 21% for Q2 of 2016
* Chipmos reports first quarter 2016 results
