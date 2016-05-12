BRIEF-Rakuten to issue 100 bln Yen in straight bonds to pay down debt, redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
* Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen ($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
May 12 Joint Corp
* For full year 2016, reiterating guidance for total revenues and net new clinic openings
* The Joint Corp. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Q1 revenue rose 70 percent to $4.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $19 million to $21 million
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.