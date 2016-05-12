BRIEF-Rakuten to issue 100 bln Yen in straight bonds to pay down debt, redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
* Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen ($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
May 12 Seachange International
* Paid approximately $8 million in cash and Seachange stock for DCC labs
* Acquires Poland DCC labs is expected to contribute an additional several million dollars of revenue annually to seachange
* Transaction is expected to be accretive in fiscal 2017
* Commenced workforce reduction within home engineering, services organization
* Workforce reduction anticipated to achieve $8 million in annualized cost savings
* Based DCC labs to enhance set-top and multiscreen device software development capabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.