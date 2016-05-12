BRIEF-Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
* Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
May 12 Ideal Power Inc
* Order backlog of $4.9 million at march 31, 2016
* Q1 2016 net loss was $2.8 million compared to q1 2015 net loss of $2.2 million
* Ideal power reports first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
NEW YORK, May 16 Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Adam Kutas, a frontier markets specialist since a trip to Hungary more than three decades ago, has scored big on shares of Olympic Industries, a Bangladeshi cookie maker, up some 620 percent since 2012 for his Frontier Emerging Markets Fund.