BRIEF-Rakuten to issue 100 bln Yen in straight bonds to pay down debt, redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
* Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen ($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
May 12 Strata Skin Sciences Inc
* Q1 procedure volume and system placements were seasonally soft
* Installed base of xtrac systems in u.s. Expands to 730 systems placed, up 14.1% from 640 at end of q1 2015
* Strata skin sciences reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue $7.6 million versus $800,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.