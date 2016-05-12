May 12 Conifer Holdings Inc

* Conifer holdings inc qtrly net written premiums up 61% to $22.1 million

* Conifer holdings inc qtrly gross written premiums increased 20% to $25.4 million

* Book value per share was $10.08 at march 31, 2016, compared to $10.11 at december 31, 2015

* Conifer holdings reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S