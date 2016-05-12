May 12 Shake Shack Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue $54.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.1 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 9.9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $245 million to $249 million

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP pro forma earnings per share $0.08

* Shack sales growth between 4% and 5%

* "Recent launch of Chick'n Shack at all domestic company-operated locations has driven traffic growth"

* Fy2016 revenue view $242.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Raised our revenue expectations and increased guidance to open at least 16 domestic company-operated shacks this year"