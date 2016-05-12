BRIEF-Precise Biometrics says AGM resolved that no dividends should be paid for 2016
* was resolved at agm that no dividends should be paid for financial year of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Pro-Dex Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 sales rose 36 percent to $5.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* was resolved at agm that no dividends should be paid for financial year of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Calm returns to cities and towns across country (Adds defence minister quotes, details)