BRIEF-Precise Biometrics says AGM resolved that no dividends should be paid for 2016
* was resolved at agm that no dividends should be paid for financial year of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc
* Says net loss for Q1 of 2016 was $9.3 million, compared to a loss of $11.9 million in Q1 of 2015
* Q1 revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* was resolved at agm that no dividends should be paid for financial year of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Calm returns to cities and towns across country (Adds defence minister quotes, details)