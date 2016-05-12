BRIEF-Rakuten to issue 100 bln Yen in straight bonds to pay down debt, redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
* Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen ($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
May 12 Pioneer Announces Profitable First Quarter 2016 Results, Reaffirms Full
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $26.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Year guidance
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue fell 8 percent to $26.6 million
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.55 to $0.66
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.55 to $0.66
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $117 million to $127 million
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.