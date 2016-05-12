BRIEF-Rakuten to issue 100 bln Yen in straight bonds to pay down debt, redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
* Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen ($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
May 12 Seaspine Holdings Corp
* Qtrly net loss per share $1.08
* Seaspine announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 2.8 percent to $31.4 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $136 million to $140 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 2 to 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.