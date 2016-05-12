May 12 Sunrun Inc Says Q1 Pro Forma Net Bookings (Excluding Cancellation Of Nevada Orders) Were 56 Mw, Representing 46% Year

* Tax project value per watt was $4.51, flat with q4 2015

* Over-Year growth

* For 2016, expect deployments of approximately 285 mw

* In Q2, we expect to deploy approximately 60 mw

* Sunrun Inc says pro forma npv created in q1 of 2016 was $20.6 million, compared to $23.3 million in q1 of 2015

* Sunrun Inc says estimated nominal contracted payments remaining as of march 31, 2016 totaled $2.6 billion, up $920 million or 54% since march 31, 2015

* Sunrun reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $98.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $87.7 million

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.13

