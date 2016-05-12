May 12 Morneau Shepell Inc

* Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 4.75% per annum, payable semi-annually on june 30 and december 31 each year

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to initially repay indebtedness under its credit facility

* Debentures will be convertible at holder's option into common shares at a conversion price of $25.10 per share

* Morneau Shepell Inc. Announces $75 million bought deal offering of 4.75% convertible debentures and the redemption of outstanding 5.75% convertible debentures