UPDATE 2-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
* Tata agrees to plough 550 mln pounds into debt-laden scheme
May 12 Kingstone Companies Inc
* Qtrly net premiums earned increased 39.9% to $14.5 million
* Book value per share at march 31, 2016 was $6.32, an increase of 13.5% compared to $5.57 at march 31, 2015
* Kingstone announces 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Tata agrees to plough 550 mln pounds into debt-laden scheme
NEW YORK, May 16 Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Adam Kutas, a frontier markets specialist since a trip to Hungary more than three decades ago, has scored big on shares of Olympic Industries, a Bangladeshi cookie maker, up some 620 percent since 2012 for his Frontier Emerging Markets Fund.