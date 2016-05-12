BRIEF-Precise Biometrics says AGM resolved that no dividends should be paid for 2016
* was resolved at agm that no dividends should be paid for financial year of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Clearsign Combustion Corp
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.20
* Clearsign combustion corporation announces first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* was resolved at agm that no dividends should be paid for financial year of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Calm returns to cities and towns across country (Adds defence minister quotes, details)