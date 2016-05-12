May 12 Evolent Health Inc

* For full year 2016, adjusted revenue is expected to be in range of $212.0 million to $220.0 million

* For full year 2016, adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of loss $28.0 million to loss $24.0 million

* For three months ended june 30, 2016 , adjusted revenue is expected to be in range of $51.0 million to $52.0 million

* For three months ended june 30, adjusted ebitda loss is expected to be in range of $7.0 million to $6.0 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $216.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $51.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adjusted revenue for three months ended march 31, 2016 increased 33.7% to $49.5 million

* Evolent health announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $2.91

* Q1 revenue $49.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $47.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16