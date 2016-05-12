BRIEF-Precise Biometrics says AGM resolved that no dividends should be paid for 2016
* was resolved at agm that no dividends should be paid for financial year of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Biopharmx Corp
* Resignation of James Pekarsky, company's chairman, chief executive officer and treasurer
* CFO Greg Kitchener will assume responsibilities of treasurer
* President, co-founder and director Anja Krammer will continue to manage company
* Biopharmx CEO steps down, board appoints independent director to serve as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* was resolved at agm that no dividends should be paid for financial year of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Calm returns to cities and towns across country (Adds defence minister quotes, details)