UPDATE 2-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
* Tata agrees to plough 550 mln pounds into debt-laden scheme
May 12 UDR Inc
* UDR announces departure of Tom Herzog as chief financial officer
* Shawn Johnston, UDR's chief accounting officer, will be named interim principal financial officer
* Herzog will remain with UDR through June 3, 2016 to ensure a smooth transition
* Will commence an evaluation of internal and external candidates for role of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Tata agrees to plough 550 mln pounds into debt-laden scheme
NEW YORK, May 16 Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Adam Kutas, a frontier markets specialist since a trip to Hungary more than three decades ago, has scored big on shares of Olympic Industries, a Bangladeshi cookie maker, up some 620 percent since 2012 for his Frontier Emerging Markets Fund.