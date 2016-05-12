May 12 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

* Announces secondary offering of 2,115,000 shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase of common stock

* Says intend to offer for sale 2.1 million shares of its common stock

* Intends to fund share repurchase with cash on hand and borrowings under revolving credit facility