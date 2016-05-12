BRIEF-Precise Biometrics says AGM resolved that no dividends should be paid for 2016
* was resolved at agm that no dividends should be paid for financial year of 2016
May 12 Sphere 3d Corp
* Gross margin for q1 of 2016 was 30.4%, compared to 29.6% for q1 of 2015
* Non-Gaap gross margin for q1 of 2016 was 33.3% compared to 32.7% for q1 of 2015
* Mario biasini has resigned from board of directors, effective may 11, 2016
* Sphere 3d reports first quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $19.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $19 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
