UPDATE 2-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
* Tata agrees to plough 550 mln pounds into debt-laden scheme
May 12 Patriot National Inc
* Patriot national inc says has reiterated company's prior financial guidance for 2016
* Patriot national reports record fee income and adjusted ebitda for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue rose 50 percent to $64.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Tata agrees to plough 550 mln pounds into debt-laden scheme
NEW YORK, May 16 Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Adam Kutas, a frontier markets specialist since a trip to Hungary more than three decades ago, has scored big on shares of Olympic Industries, a Bangladeshi cookie maker, up some 620 percent since 2012 for his Frontier Emerging Markets Fund.