BRIEF-Precise Biometrics says AGM resolved that no dividends should be paid for 2016
* was resolved at agm that no dividends should be paid for financial year of 2016
May 12 Polyone Corp
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12per share
* Board increased company's share repurchase authorization amount by 7.3 million shares to 10 million shares in total.
* Polyone board of directors declares quarterly dividend, expands share repurchase authorization
