BRIEF-Precise Biometrics says AGM resolved that no dividends should be paid for 2016
* was resolved at agm that no dividends should be paid for financial year of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Prometic Life Sciences Inc
* Prometic reports its first quarter 2016 highlights and financial results
* Q1 revenue c$5.2 million versus i/b/e/s view c$4.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* was resolved at agm that no dividends should be paid for financial year of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Calm returns to cities and towns across country (Adds defence minister quotes, details)