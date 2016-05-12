BRIEF-Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
May 12 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd
* Ultrapetrol reports financial results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue $67.1 million versus $84.6 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.12 including items
NEW YORK, May 16 Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Adam Kutas, a frontier markets specialist since a trip to Hungary more than three decades ago, has scored big on shares of Olympic Industries, a Bangladeshi cookie maker, up some 620 percent since 2012 for his Frontier Emerging Markets Fund.