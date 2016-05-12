BRIEF-Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
* Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
May 12 Voxeljet AG
* Says reaffirm full year 2016 guidance of revenue
* Sees q2 2016 revenue eur 6.5 million to eur 7.0 million
* Total backlog of 3d printer orders at march 31, 2016 was eur 5.4 million versus eur 5.6 million at december 31, 2015
* Voxeljet AG reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 loss per share eur 0.84
* Q1 revenue eur 4.87 million versus i/b/e/s view eur 5.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view eur -0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, May 16 Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Adam Kutas, a frontier markets specialist since a trip to Hungary more than three decades ago, has scored big on shares of Olympic Industries, a Bangladeshi cookie maker, up some 620 percent since 2012 for his Frontier Emerging Markets Fund.