BRIEF-Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
May 12 Americas Silver Corp
* Consolidated silver production for quarter increased 12% compared with Q4, 2015 to approximately 672,000 silver ounces
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Says consolidated guidance for 2016 remains at 2.5 - 3.0 million silver ounces
* Americas silver corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 16 Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Adam Kutas, a frontier markets specialist since a trip to Hungary more than three decades ago, has scored big on shares of Olympic Industries, a Bangladeshi cookie maker, up some 620 percent since 2012 for his Frontier Emerging Markets Fund.