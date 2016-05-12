BRIEF-Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
May 12 Electro-sensors Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0 .03
* Sensors, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 sales fell 9 percent to $1.716 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 16 Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Adam Kutas, a frontier markets specialist since a trip to Hungary more than three decades ago, has scored big on shares of Olympic Industries, a Bangladeshi cookie maker, up some 620 percent since 2012 for his Frontier Emerging Markets Fund.