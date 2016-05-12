May 12 Eco-stim Energy Solutions Inc

* " believe that q1 will be our lowest revenue quarter for 2016"

* Expect equipment utilization will improve throughout remainder of year

* Qtrly revenues $ 1.83 million versus$ 2.89 million

* Stim energy solutions reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.36

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)