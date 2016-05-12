BRIEF-Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
May 12 Eco-stim Energy Solutions Inc
* " believe that q1 will be our lowest revenue quarter for 2016"
* Expect equipment utilization will improve throughout remainder of year
* Qtrly revenues $ 1.83 million versus$ 2.89 million
* Stim energy solutions reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.36
NEW YORK, May 16 Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Adam Kutas, a frontier markets specialist since a trip to Hungary more than three decades ago, has scored big on shares of Olympic Industries, a Bangladeshi cookie maker, up some 620 percent since 2012 for his Frontier Emerging Markets Fund.