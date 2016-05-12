BRIEF-Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
* Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
May 12 Vuzix Corp
* Vuzix corp qtrly net loss $3.8 million versus loss of $5.1 million last year
* Vuzix provides business update and reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $363,800 versus $809,200 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
NEW YORK, May 16 Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Adam Kutas, a frontier markets specialist since a trip to Hungary more than three decades ago, has scored big on shares of Olympic Industries, a Bangladeshi cookie maker, up some 620 percent since 2012 for his Frontier Emerging Markets Fund.